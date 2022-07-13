Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hess by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

