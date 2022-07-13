HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.85

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.85 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 324.11 ($3.85). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.87), with a volume of 380,114 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
