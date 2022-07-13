HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.85

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.85 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 324.11 ($3.85). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.87), with a volume of 380,114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07.

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,326.83). Also, insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($106,844.67).

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

