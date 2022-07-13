HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Shares Down 0.7%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 14,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects located in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 21,000-acre Johnson Tract gold property located in southcentral Alaska, the United States.

