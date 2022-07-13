HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Shares Down 0.7%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 14,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.
HighGold Mining Company Profile (OTC:HGGOF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HighGold Mining (HGGOF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HighGold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighGold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.