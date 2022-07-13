HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 55,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 247,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLVX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.68) by ($6.38). Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

