Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $21,191,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $17,327,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $10,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

