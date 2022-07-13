Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.87

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.87 and traded as low as C$25.04. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 162,416 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.87.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

