HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

