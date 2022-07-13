HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $36.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

