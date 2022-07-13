HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

HPQ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

