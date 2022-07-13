Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.