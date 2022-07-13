Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading Up 1.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.64 and last traded at $71.64. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 252,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
