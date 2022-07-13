Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading Up 1.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.64 and last traded at $71.64. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 252,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.