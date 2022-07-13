Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE HUM opened at $483.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $490.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

