Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) versus China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Head to Head Comparison

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and China Carbon Graphite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 125.79 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.58 China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 3.42 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hyzon Motors and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 243.04%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

