II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $201.44 and last traded at $201.44. 1,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.99.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVIP)
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVIP)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.