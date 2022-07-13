Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

