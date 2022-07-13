Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,534.05.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.