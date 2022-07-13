ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

