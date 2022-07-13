Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

