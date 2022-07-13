Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

