Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IKTSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

