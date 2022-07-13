Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to €2.90. The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 378635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

