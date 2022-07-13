Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 23385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.