Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 8,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

