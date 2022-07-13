Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

