Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

