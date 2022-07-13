Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

JHG stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

