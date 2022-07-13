Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sierra Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

SMT stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

