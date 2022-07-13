Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Centamin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.33) to GBX 108 ($1.28) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Centamin stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.