Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allianz in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allianz from €275.00 ($275.00) to €250.00 ($250.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($230.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.8077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.24%.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
