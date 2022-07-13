Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

