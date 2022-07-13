Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

Shares of PKG opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

