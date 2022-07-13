Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

SEE stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.