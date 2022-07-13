Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.