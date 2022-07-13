Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

