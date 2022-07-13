Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Stephen Heapy Acquires 6,221 Shares of Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy acquired 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,016.84 ($59,487.20).

Stephen Heapy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Stephen Heapy bought 6,244 shares of Jet2 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £50,014.44 ($59,484.35).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 803 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 739.55 ($8.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,161.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.62) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.06).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

