Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $141,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.