Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

