Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 153,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

