Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

