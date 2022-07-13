Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

