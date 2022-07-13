JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 6th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

