JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

