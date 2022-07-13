JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

