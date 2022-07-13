JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

