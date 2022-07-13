JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

