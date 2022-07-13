JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.72. 16,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 87,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.