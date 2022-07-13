JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.28 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 8,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 165,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.