Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,424.61

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,424.61 ($88.30) and traded as low as GBX 7,100 ($84.44). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,100 ($84.44), with a volume of 5,674 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £451.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,585.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,510.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,424.61.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($85.75), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($85,751.67). Also, insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($99.01) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($396.05).

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

