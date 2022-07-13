Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,424.61

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,424.61 ($88.30) and traded as low as GBX 7,100 ($84.44). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,100 ($84.44), with a volume of 5,674 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
The firm has a market cap of £451.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,585.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,510.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,424.61.
Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.