Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KAMN. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

KAMN stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kaman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

