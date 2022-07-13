Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,437 shares of company stock worth $1,595,975 and have sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

